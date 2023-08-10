DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Moderate intensity earthquake hits Philippines

Aug 10, 2023, 02:51 pm IST

Manila: A moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter Scale  struck Sarangani  province of the Philippines  on Thursday. Sarangani is a province located in the Soccsksargen region of  the country.

As per United States Geological Survey (USGS) the epicenter of the earthquake was  157 km South South East of Sarangani. The depth of the earthquake was 116.5 km.

Earlier on yesterday, an earthquake measuring 5.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck  Mindanao, Philippines. According to the  German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake  was at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Earthquakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines. The country sits along the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

 

