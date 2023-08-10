Moderate intensity earthquake hits Philippines

Manila: A moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter Scale struck Sarangani province of the Philippines on Thursday. Sarangani is a province located in the Soccsksargen region of the country.

As per United States Geological Survey (USGS) the epicenter of the earthquake was 157 km South South East of Sarangani. The depth of the earthquake was 116.5 km.

Earlier on yesterday, an earthquake measuring 5.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Mindanao, Philippines. According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Earthquakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines. The country sits along the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.