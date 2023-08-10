North Korean leader Kim Jong Un directs officials to make preparations in the wake of increasing possibility of war

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has removed the highest-ranking military officer and instructed officials to take further measures due to the escalating potential for war. These steps involve intensifying military exercises and boosting weapons production, as reported by the state media outlet KCNA on Thursday, August 10.

During a meeting of the Central Military Commission, Kim expressed his opinions. The commission discussed strategies to deter North Korea’s unnamed adversaries, as stated in the report.

North Korea’s Chief of the General Staff, Pak Su Il, has been “dismissed,” as per KCNA. Pak had held this crucial military role for approximately seven months.

Replacing Pak is General Ri Yong Gil, who previously served as the country’s defense minister and also as the top commander of conventional troops. Ri had previously held the position of the army chief of staff. In 2016, his removal had sparked rumors of his execution in South Korea due to his absence from official events. However, he reappeared a few months later after being nominated for another senior position.

The report detailed that Kim also set a target for increasing the nation’s weapons production capacity. However, specific details about this expansion were not provided. Kim’s recent visits to weapons factories underscored his request to ramp up the production of missile engines, artillery, and other weaponry.

Images released by KCNA depict Kim pointing to Seoul and the surrounding areas on a map, suggesting discussions about potential military actions.

Amid allegations by the United States that North Korea provided arms to Russia for its Ukraine invasion, including artillery shells, rockets, and missiles, both Russia and North Korea have denied these claims.

Kim Jong Un urged the military to conduct drills using the latest weaponry and equipment to ensure combat readiness.

On September 9, North Korea plans to hold a militia parade commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Day of the Foundation of the Republic. The country employs various paramilitary groups to bolster its military capabilities.

Meanwhile, the United States and South Korea are scheduled to carry out joint military exercises from August 21 to August 24. North Korea perceives these drills as a security threat.