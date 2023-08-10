Officials told to hoist national flag at home and post selfies on portal

All government staff, including ministry officers and their affiliated departments, have received a directive to display the national flag at their residences during the three-day ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ (tricolour at every house) campaign starting from August 13. Employees are required to take selfies with the flag and upload them on the designated portal. The Ministry of Culture has communicated to all ministries to encourage their personnel to participate in the campaign and ensure active promotion on various social media platforms.

The initiative was initially introduced last year as part of the commemoration of India’s 75 years of independence, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The goal is to cultivate patriotism and evoke a sense of personal connection to the national flag. The campaign also involves making flags available for purchase at post offices for the public’s convenience.