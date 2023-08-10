Rahul Gandhi starts Rajasthan poll campaign

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched the party’s campaign for the Rajasthan assembly election from the state’s tribal region. Speaking at a rally on World Tribal Day at Mangarh Dham, a sacred site for tribals, Gandhi criticized the BJP for labeling the tribal community as vanvasis. He emphasized that the essence of India is reflected in the voices of SCs, STs, minorities, women, and vulnerable groups.

Following his earlier criticism of the Central government’s handling of the Manipur issue in Parliament, Gandhi continued his attack on the BJP in his Rajasthan speech. He asserted that Prime Minister Modi could have swiftly addressed the situation in Manipur, but chose not to address the “fires that have been ignited.”

Gandhi accused the BJP of stifling India’s voice wherever they go, referencing the ongoing turmoil in Manipur. He stated that BJP’s ideology was responsible for the turmoil, leading to loss of life and crimes against women in Manipur.

Rahul Gandhi also rebuked the BJP for calling the tribal community vanvasis, terming it an insult to their original identity as the nation’s custodians. He pointed out that his grandmother Indira Gandhi had shared this wisdom with him.

During the event, Rajasthan Congress showcased unity by having both Sachin Pilot and CM Ashok Gehlot share the stage, with Gehlot making his first public appearance after recovering from a leg injury.