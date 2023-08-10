Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower in the volatile session on August 10. BSE Sensex settled at 65,688.18, down 307.63 points or 0.47%. NSE Nifty settled at 19,543.10, down 89.40 points or 0.46%.

About 1649 shares advanced, 1851 shares declined, and 132 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Adani Enterprises, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Titan Company and ONGC. Top losers were Asian Paints, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Britannia Industries and Apollo Hospitals.

Except metal and power, all other sectoral indices ended lower with FMCG and PSU Bank down nearly 1% each, while capital goods, healthcare down 0.5% each. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended marginally lower.