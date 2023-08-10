Tourists flock to witness scenic beauty of Kashmir as the border areas opened

Kashmir has long been renowned for its captivating destinations such as Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg. However, the recent access granted to areas near the Line of Control (LoC) has led to a surge in tourists eager to explore these previously restricted zones. Beyond the allure of the majestic mountain landscapes, visitors are enthralled by the sight of the border that separates the two neighboring countries.

Tranquility has prevailed along the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan for more than two years. Following this period of peace, the government of Jammu and Kashmir, in collaboration with the tourism department, has unveiled numerous regions close to the LoC for the enjoyment of tourists and travelers.

Communities dwelling along the Line of Control are finally experiencing a life of serenity and are extending a warm welcome to visitors from all corners of the world and the nation. Notably, areas like Keran, Gurez, Tangdhar, Machil, and Bangus in North Kashmir have been newly designated as tourist spots, enriching the valley’s list of attractions.

Raja Yaqoob Farooq, the Director of Tourism in Kashmir, emphasizes the meticulous promotion of border areas with a focus on sustainable development and ecological preservation. The abrogation of Article 370 paved the way for the opening of these border areas, fostering excitement among tourists. Recognizing tourism as a vital cornerstone of the region’s economy, Farooq underscores the positive response received and the enthusiasm displayed by people.

The tourism department has crafted an infrastructure development strategy, striving for a harmonious balance with the environment. Furthermore, the initiatives are generating employment and economic prospects for the local populace.

Ayushi Sudan, the Deputy Commissioner of Kupwara, highlights Keran’s significance among the accessible bordering areas. She underscores the infrastructure improvements and the efficient e-pass system, which facilitates swift approvals for visits. The ultimate beneficiaries are the local residents, who stand to gain through employment opportunities and economic growth.

These locations, boasting awe-inspiring landscapes of hills and rivers, are being marketed as hubs for adventure tourism. One of the unique attractions is the opportunity to exchange waves with individuals across the border, a phenomenon that entices travelers from various corners of the country.

Tourists share their excitement, expressing joy at the chance to witness these places in person and remarking on the surreal experience of encountering people from Pakistan up close. The absence of fencing along the border enhances the allure of the visit.

Kashmir has witnessed an unprecedented surge in tourist arrivals over the past four months, with popular destinations like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg frequently fully booked. The government’s efforts to highlight these sites are aimed not only at accommodating the influx of visitors but also at sustaining the tourism industry in the Kashmir Valley.

Local sentiments reflect a profound transformation as individuals recall the times of ceasefire violations and contrast them with the present state of peace. The improved infrastructure, essential services, and the harmonious interaction between citizens of both countries evoke appreciation and gratitude.

The Indian Army has played a pivotal role in making these regions accessible to the public. Besides ensuring security, the Indian Army actively promotes these areas as tourist hotspots. Locals acknowledge the indispensable role of the army in enabling tourism in these zones.