Central govt plans to introduce a national online portal for drug sales

To curb the illicit trade of prescription drugs on e-pharmacies and e-commerce platforms and to address potential threats like data misuse, the Indian government is planning to launch a national portal for online medicine sales, according to a senior government official. The portal will ensure authenticity and safety, requiring verification before any sales are processed. Doctors will be required to register on the platform to provide online prescriptions, enabling patients to purchase medications. This initiative aims to tackle risks associated with counterfeit drugs, addictive narcotics, and potential national security issues. During a recent meeting with prominent e-pharmacy players, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya expressed concerns about the current online drug sales model, emphasizing the need for enhanced approaches. Key companies, including Tata1mg, Netmeds, Amazon, Flipkart, Practo, Apollo, and PharmEasy, were part of this meeting.