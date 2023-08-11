Delicious South Indian Mutton Mappas Recipe

Mutton mappas is a traditional South Indian dish known for its rich and flavorful coconut-based gravy. To prepare this delicious recipe, follow these steps:

Ingredients:

– 500g mutton, cleaned and cut into pieces

– 1 cup thick coconut milk

– 1 onion, finely chopped

– 2 tomatoes, chopped

– 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust to taste)

– 1 teaspoon coriander powder

– 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds

– 4-5 cloves

– 2-3 green cardamom pods

– 1 cinnamon stick

– 2 tablespoons oil

– Salt to taste

– Curry leaves for garnishing

Instructions:

1. Heat oil in a pot or pan. Add fennel seeds, cloves, cardamom pods, and cinnamon stick. Sauté for a minute until aromatic.

2. Add chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.

3. Stir in the ginger-garlic paste and cook for a couple of minutes until the raw smell disappears.

4. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn soft and mushy.

5. Add the turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, and salt. Mix well and cook for a few minutes until the oil starts to separate.

6. Add the cleaned mutton pieces and cook until they are well-coated with the masala and start to brown.

7. Pour in the thick coconut milk and mix well. Bring it to a gentle simmer.

8. Cover the pot with a lid and cook on low heat until the mutton becomes tender. This might take about 45 minutes to an hour, depending on the meat’s tenderness.

9. Once the mutton is cooked, check for seasoning and adjust if needed.

10. Garnish with fresh curry leaves.

11. Serve the mutton mappas hot with steamed rice, appam, or roti.

Enjoy the rich and aromatic flavors of this delectable mutton mappas dish!