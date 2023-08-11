Double Strength: Elevate Dispels Safety Concerns Surrounding Honda

Introducing the Honda Elevate, a fresh contender in India’s compact SUV sector. Concerns loom over its safety features ahead of the imminent launch. Honda’s confidence in Elevate’s integrity is demonstrated by their willingness to undergo independent crash tests. As part of their broader strategy, the company aims to produce and export the Elevate from India, primarily targeting the Asian market.

Drawing from the success of the 2022 Global NCAP crash test, where Honda’s Jazz and fourth-gen City earned 4-star ratings, Honda’s optimism is understandable. Notably, City achieved 4 stars in child occupant safety while Jazz secured 3. Elevate’s contemporary design and advanced safety systems mark a significant advancement from the 2014 and 2015 predecessors.

Safety remains paramount, evident in Elevate’s array of protective features including six airbags. Adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, auto high beam, and lead car departure notification amplify the safety quotient. Strengthened side sills, robust C and D pillars fortify the vehicle’s frame, complemented by the elevated bonnet to meet India’s pedestrian safety standards.

Elevate’s higher window line further mitigates side collision impact. Rigorous safety trials, encompassing side impact testing, underscore Honda’s unwavering commitment. The Elevate’s reach extends beyond Asia, spanning global markets, further underscoring Honda’s resolute dedication to uncompromising safety standards.