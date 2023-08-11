Everything you need to know about ‘Acro Yoga’

Acro yoga is a growing health and fitness trend. AcroYoga is a physical practice that combines the principles of yoga and acrobatics. AcroYoga is usually performed with a partner or in a group.

Acro yoga involves stretches, a little bit of gymnastics and a little bit of massage.

Benefits of Acro Yoga:

Increases strength: Acro Yoga is a dope dynamic exercise. Your body goes through a full range of motion and different points of balance. This makes it a great way to increase muscle strength.

Builds balance: A 2015 research study showed that yoga-based exercises may help improve balance and increase mobility.

Calms the mind: Yoga is great way to reduce anxiety and relieve stress.

Boosts confidence: Some studies suggest a regular yoga practice can increase confidence and feelings of self-worth. Since AcroYoga requires a lot of determination, it may help you tap into your inner-strength in a big way.

Also Read: Doing these 5 things in the morning will make your married life stronger

Improves concentration: Studies show yoga help improve concentration and improve your ability to think.

Enhances Flexibility: Both yoga and acrobatics involve a lot of body stretches. This helps to enhance body flexibility too as it involves all joints and muscles.

Good For Mental Health: Exercise in any form releases dopamine that further helps mental well-being. A regular dose of acro yoga is not only like a bit of spice in life but also good for composing the mind.