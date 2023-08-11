Indian Railways to operate special train connecting these cities: Fare, stoppage and other details

Kolkata: The Indian Railways has decided to operate a special train between Sealdah and New Jalpaiguri. The first train service will start on August 11. The ticket booking has already started. Passengers can book their tickets through the Internet and the Passenger Reservation System (PRS).

The train will cover 571 km and will have a total of 11 stoppages. The Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri Express special will halt at – Naihati, Bandel, Katwa, Azimganj, Jangipur Road, and Malda town in both directions.

The 03103Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri Express special train will leave Sealdah at 23:40 on August 11 and will reach New Jalpaiguri the next day at 10:45 am. Similarly, the 03104 New Jalpaiguri -Sealdah Express special will leave New Jalpaiguri at 12:15 noon and reach the same day at 23:50. Both trains will have 19 coaches, which include 17 AC 3-Tier coaches and 2 power cars.

Passengers of this train will have to pay a special fare in addition to mail/Express fare. The Indian Railways will not offer Tatkal booking for this train. Also, Concessional booking will not be permitted. While the ticket fare of this special train is Rs 1,170.