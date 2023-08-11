National Medical Commission permits doctors to refuse treatment for abusive patients

In an effort to address the rising incidents of attacks on doctors while on duty, the National Medical Commission has implemented a provision allowing medical practitioners to decline treatment for patients or their relatives displaying abusive or violent behavior. However, the doctors are required to ensure that the patient is not abandoned in any case.

The Professional Conduct Regulations laid down by the National Medical Commission also include prohibitions on doctors endorsing specific drug brands, medicines, or medical equipment. This move aims to prevent potential conflicts of interest and ensure ethical practices within the medical community.

According to the regulations outlined in a gazette notification dated August 2, registered medical practitioners (RMPs) and their families are prohibited from accepting gifts, travel perks, cash, consultancy fees, and other benefits from pharmaceutical companies, medical device firms, corporate hospitals, and similar entities. Notably, salaries and legitimate benefits received as employees of such organizations are exempt from this prohibition.

Furthermore, the regulations dictate that RMPs should not engage in any educational activities, such as seminars or conferences, sponsored by pharmaceutical companies or the allied health sector. This measure aims to maintain the integrity and independence of medical education and practice.

The regulations emphasize that RMPs must refrain from providing approvals, recommendations, or endorsements for any commercial product, including drugs, medical devices, or therapies. This extends to advertising involving the RMP’s name, signature, or photograph.

Transparent communication with patients is also emphasized. RMPs are required to provide patients with a reasonable estimate of surgical or treatment costs to facilitate informed decision-making. Additionally, consultation fees should be communicated upfront before any examination or treatment.

The regulations make provisions for situations where RMPs can decline to treat or continue treating patients who have not paid the indicated fees. However, this does not apply to doctors in government service or emergencies, with the condition that patients are not abandoned. RMPs attending to patients are fully accountable for their actions and entitled to appropriate fees.

In instances involving abusive, unruly, or violent patients or their relatives, RMPs are permitted to document and report the behavior, ultimately refusing treatment. Such patients should be referred to alternative treatment options.

The regulations also address the use of alcohol or intoxicants that might affect a doctor’s professional practice, whether on or off duty. This behavior is considered misconduct and is discouraged.

Regarding patient records, self-employed RMPs are required to maintain medical records for three years from the last patient contact, using a standardized format provided by the NMC. The regulations promote the digitization of patient records to ensure privacy, security, and efficient retrieval.

In medical emergencies, efforts should be made to provide access to medical records promptly. Within three years from the publication date of these regulations, RMPs are obligated to ensure fully digitized records, adhering to data protection and privacy laws.

For the first time, the term “emergency” is defined as a ‘life and limb saving procedure,’ clarifying its scope. RMPs must display only NMC-recognized and accredited medical degrees/diplomas after their names.

Additionally, foreign-qualified RMPs seeking registration to practice must use NMC-approved prefixes and suffixes, enhancing clarity for patients and the public. RMPs are permitted to make formal announcements through various media channels regarding their practice status, changes in practice type, address, temporary absence, and more.

Moreover, medical institutions are allowed to provide limited announcements in the media, detailing their services and facilities, without exceeding certain boundaries. This move aims to ensure transparent communication with the public while maintaining professionalism.