Shah Rukh Khan Hails “Jawan” as the Next “Chennai Express” Ahead of Film’s Release

Shah Rukh Khan, the renowned actor, likened his upcoming film “Jawan” to the success of “Chennai Express,” as the latter celebrated its ten-year anniversary. Shah Rukh revealed a fresh poster of “Jawan” on Twitter, showcasing himself alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, now rebranded as “X.” He then engaged in an #AskSRK session on the platform. When a fan inquired about the commemoration of “Chennai Express” in 50 cities by his fan club, Shah Rukh fondly recalled his experience working on the romantic comedy. “Jawan,” featuring a character supported by a team of women, includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, and others in significant roles. The film conveys a message of women’s empowerment and respect. Shah Rukh aspires to win the hearts of his South Indian fans through this venture. When asked for tips on impressing women, he emphasized respect and advised against using certain terms.