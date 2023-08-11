Sweden Eliminates Japan, Advances to Semis to Face Spain in Women’s World Cup

Sweden secured their spot in the Women’s World Cup semifinals with a 2-1 victory over Japan at Eden Park. Amanda Ilestedt’s goal in the 32nd minute and Filippa Angeldal’s penalty shortly after halftime gave Sweden a solid lead. Despite Japan’s efforts, including a missed penalty by Riko Ueki and a late goal by Honoka Hayashi, Sweden held on to their advantage.

Reflecting on the intense match, Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson expressed his excitement, stating, “It’s wonderful, obviously… Japan are one of the best teams in the tournament.” The Swedish team, buoyed by their previous win against the United States, exhibited a dominant performance that saw them control the midfield and unsettle Japan right from the beginning.

Sweden’s Stina Blackstenius had an opportunity to score in the 25th minute, but her shot went wide. However, Sweden’s persistence paid off with Amanda Ilestedt’s goal from a free-kick, marking only the second goal conceded by Japan in the tournament. Despite trailing, Japan struggled to regain their footing against Sweden’s relentless pressure.

In the second half, Johanna Kaneryd’s shot was saved by Japan’s goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita, but a penalty awarded to Sweden saw Filippa Angeldal converting it without hesitation. Japan managed to muster their first shot on goal in the 63rd minute, but their attempts to close the gap were repeatedly thwarted.

Japan’s Riko Ueki had a chance to reduce the deficit, but her penalty kick hit the woodwork, and her follow-up header was off target. Aoba Fujino’s free-kick struck the crossbar, and Hayashi’s late goal injected excitement into the final minutes. However, Sweden’s strong defense ultimately secured their advancement to the semifinals, where they will face Spain. The match showcased Sweden’s prowess and determination, solidifying their position as strong contenders in the tournament.