Thrissur’s Pulikali Dance Procession Set for September 1st

Scheduled for September 1st this year, the eagerly anticipated annual pulikali dance procession is a highlight of the Onam season. The event, set to take place at Swaranj Ground, will feature five enthusiastic teams, adding to the vibrancy of the fourth day of the Onam festival.

A recent Pulikali organizing meeting led to a significant decision by the corporation: an increase in the festival’s monetary fund to Rs 2.5 lakh. However, uncertainties loom over the availability of the government-promised funds from the previous year. As tradition goes, the funds are not expected to arrive in advance this year either.

Pulikali, a mesmerizing art form, sees performers adorning their bodies with vibrant tiger-striped patterns and masks. Accompanied by the rhythmic beats of traditional percussion instruments like chenda, thakil, and udukku, the artists encapsulate the theme of tiger hunting. This enthralling spectacle draws crowds from around the globe, making it a much-awaited yearly extravaganza.