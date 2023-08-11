Toyota unveils Rumion: Details

Mumbai: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has unveiled the Toyota Rumion. The automaker will announce the price of the MPV along with the booking details soon. The All New Toyota Rumion is offered in a total of six variants: S MT/AT, G MT, V MT/AT, and S MT CNG.

The Toyota Rumion is powered by Maruti’s 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, four-cylinder gasoline engine. This engine generates 103 bhp and 137 Nm of torque and can be paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The Rumion can be equipped with a pre-installed CNG kit from the factory, yielding 88 bhp and 121.5 Nm of torque in CNG mode. Toyota claims that the petrol variant boasts a fuel efficiency of 20.51kpl, while the CNG variant achieves a return of 26.11kg/km.,

The All New Toyota Rumion features a 7-inch Smartplay Cast Touchscreen audio system with Arkamys Surround Sense technology, Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, and smartphone connectivity. This infotainment system is a hub of connectivity, with Bluetooth support, steering-mounted audio and calling controls, and USB connectivity.

It also features front seat side airbags, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, Engine immobilizer, ESP, Hill Hold assist, and ISO Fix Child seat anchorages.

This vehicle comes with a standard warranty of 3 years/1,00,000 km, which can be extended to 5 years/2,20,000 km.