Will retire from politics if allegations are proved, says Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said that he will retire from politics if accusations that he took bribes from contractors were proved true. Some Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contractors have alleged that the Karnataka government has not cleared their pending dues and according to some reports some of the BBMP contractors have alleged that the current government has demanded 15% commissions.

Responding to media queries here today, Sivakumar said, ‘Opposition leaders including former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and senior MLA R Ashoka, are talking about the contractors bills. Why was the contractor’s bill not paid when your government was in power’? ‘Bommai or Ashok, who in their government prevented the payment of the contractor’s bill? Did they not have money? Was the work not done properly? Let BJP leaders answer this question first. I will answer the rest to the contractors’, Shivakumar said.

‘I will retire from politics today if I asked anyone for a commission, but If allegations get proved against former CM Basavaraj Bommai and R Ashoka will they announce their political retirement’, he said. Shivakumar said that after Congress came to power in the state the chief minister had ordered a probe following the complaints of Karnataka State Contractors Association Kempanna’s complaint and request made in the House to investigate the irregularities in the contract works. ‘So now when an investigation is being done only and after that will be paid so can’t they wait for a couple of months’? asked Shivakumar.