Delicious Honey Glazed Chicken Recipe

simple honey glazed chicken recipe for you:

Ingredients:

– 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

– 1/4 cup honey

– 2 tablespoons soy sauce

– 2 tablespoons olive oil

– 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

– 2 cloves garlic, minced

– 1 teaspoon dried thyme

– Salt and pepper, to taste

– Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. In a bowl, whisk together honey, soy sauce, olive oil, Dijon mustard, minced garlic, dried thyme, salt, and pepper to create the marinade.

2. Place the chicken breasts in a resealable plastic bag or a shallow dish. Pour the marinade over the chicken, making sure it’s well-coated. Seal the bag or cover the dish and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes (or up to 4 hours) to marinate.

3. Preheat the grill or a skillet over medium-high heat. If using a grill, make sure to grease the grates to prevent sticking.

4. Remove the chicken from the marinade and shake off any excess. Reserve the marinade.

5. Grill the chicken for about 6-7 minutes per side, or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F (75°C) and the chicken is cooked through. If using a skillet, cook the chicken for the same amount of time, turning occasionally.

6. While grilling or cooking the chicken, heat the reserved marinade in a small saucepan over medium heat. Let it simmer for a few minutes until it thickens slightly.

7. Brush the thickened marinade over the cooked chicken during the last couple of minutes of cooking on each side. This will create a delicious glaze.

8. Once the chicken is fully cooked and glazed, remove it from the heat and let it rest for a few minutes.

9. Serve the honey glazed chicken with your favorite side dishes. You can garnish it with chopped fresh parsley for added flavor and presentation.

Enjoy your homemade honey glazed chicken!