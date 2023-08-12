Haaland scores twice as City dominates with a resounding victory at Burnley in Premier League

Erling Haaland wasted no time making an impact in the new Premier League season, scoring two goals for Manchester City as they began their title defense with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Friday.

The 23-year-old Norwegian striker, who achieved a remarkable feat of 36 Premier League goals and a total of 52 across all competitions last season, swiftly put City in the lead just four minutes into the match. His second goal in the 36th minute showcased his brilliance and secured City’s dominance.

Regrettably, the match was not without its setbacks. Kevin de Bruyne suffered an injury in the first half, dampening City’s otherwise triumphant start. Rodri sealed City’s victory with a close-range shot in the 75th minute, adding to Burnley’s woes.

The defeat was made even more bitter for Burnley, as substitute Anass Zaroury received a red card for a harsh tackle on Kyle Walker during stoppage time, following a VAR review.

Haaland’s exceptional performance silenced any doubts about his ability to replicate his previous season’s achievements. His sharpness and effectiveness were evident from the very beginning, serving as a warning to other teams aiming to challenge City’s pursuit of a fourth consecutive English title.

Manager Pep Guardiola acknowledged the mixed start, stating, “We started well. We found a goal, we struggled a bit after. We gave away balls, our pass created problems but after a while we played much, much better.”

Haaland’s opening goal was a classic display of his poaching prowess, capitalizing on a chance to slot the ball past Burnley’s goalkeeper. The set-up came from Rodri’s header, redirecting a cross from De Bruyne back into the danger zone.

Despite Burnley’s initial setback, they managed to regain composure and even posed a threat to City’s defense. Lyle Foster came close to equalizing with a curled shot that narrowly missed the target. De Bruyne’s departure from the field due to injury saw Mateo Kovacic taking his place after 23 minutes.

City’s rhythm remained unbroken, and they further extended their lead. Julian Alvarez’s patient buildup led to Haaland’s second goal, an expertly executed curling shot with his left foot that found the net via the far post.

The second half witnessed City’s adept game management, as they controlled the pace and exploited Burnley’s fatigue. City’s third goal was sealed by Rodri, replicating his performance from the Champions League final two months earlier. Burnley’s inability to deal with a set-piece led to Rodri’s decisive strike.

Haaland’s stellar performance earned him a late substitution, while City introduced new defensive signing Josko Gvardiol in the closing moments of the match.

On a less positive note, Burnley’s night was marred by an incident where an object was thrown at City’s Rico Lewis during the first half, prompting an apology from the club.

Former City captain Vincent Kompany, now managing Burnley, remained optimistic despite the defeat, stating, “You can’t feel good with a defeat, but I’ve seen enough to know we have made progress since the last time we played them,” referring to their 6-0 FA Cup quarter-final loss last season. He expressed confidence that his team will improve as the season progresses.