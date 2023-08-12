In Tirumala, leopard fatally attacks a six-year-old girl

In a tragic incident, a six-year-old girl named Sushmita, also known as Rakshita, was fatally attacked by a leopard near the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on the Alipiri-Tirumala footpath. The young girl had gone missing on Friday night, and her lifeless body was discovered during the early hours of Saturday.

Sushmita, accompanied by her parents Dinesh Kumar and Sasikala from Pothireddypalem in Kovuru, Nellore district, embarked on a journey by foot to visit Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala. Around 7 p.m., she was reported missing, prompting her parents to initiate a search. After their arrival in Tirumala, they notified the police and made announcements over the public address system, hoping to locate their daughter.

Due to the darkness of the night, a search was postponed until the next morning. Subsequently, during the early hours of Saturday, a search was conducted by TTD vigilance and police officials, leading to the discovery of blood stains on the path at the 7th mile. Tragically, they found the remains of the young girl, partially consumed by the leopard. The body was transferred to SVR Ruia Government General Hospital for postmortem. The parents, informed of the situation, were overcome with grief upon their arrival at the hospital.

This incident follows a similar attack by a leopard on a five-year-old boy at the Tirumala temple a month ago.