Kerala Governor Hails UCC as Positive Development in Amrit Kaal, Dismisses Threat Concerns

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan expressed his conviction that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) poses no threat to the nation and called on citizens to dispel misconceptions and counter false propaganda against it. Delivering a lecture titled “Uniform Civil Code: Why and How?” Khan emphasized the need to replace personal laws with a common set of rules for all citizens. He hoped the UCC would be a positive development during India’s “Amrit Kaal” or the 75 to 100 years post-independence period.

Highlighting the success of legislations like the triple talaq ban, Khan underscored that UCC’s implementation is essential due to its alignment with fundamental rights of equality before the law. He rejected the notion that UCC would eradicate the diversity of Indian society, clarifying that it aims to ensure uniform justice rather than customs.

Khan stressed that while UCC doesn’t impede personal practices, it offers uniform justice if disputes arise. He reiterated that UCC is a civil law, only applicable when parties seek legal remedies. He asserted that religious laws should not be enforced by the government, as interpretations vary among communities.

Explaining the lack of codified Muslim personal laws, Khan highlighted that the Shariat Application Act of 1937 merely declares the application of Muslim law. He noted that the absence of codification leads courts to refer to previous rulings for adjudication.

Khan concluded by dispelling the misconception that UCC would disrupt religious practices or threaten other countries, emphasizing the importance of understanding its true nature.