Kohli Denies Accuracy of Reports on Social Media Earnings

Former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has categorically dismissed recent reports claiming he earns a substantial Rs 11.45 crore per Instagram post. Kohli, expressing his gratitude for his life’s blessings, clarified, “the news… about my social media earnings is not true.” This statement was posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier, there were circulating reports suggesting Kohli as the highest-earning Indian on Instagram. In contrast, football icon Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly commands a staggering $3.23 million for each sponsored Instagram post, approximately Rs 26.75 crore. Meanwhile, his rival Messi secures the second spot with $2.56 million per post, around Rs 21.49 crore.

Currently on a break, Kohli has been granted rest by the Board of Control for Cricket in India in preparation for the upcoming Asia Cup, scheduled to commence on August 30.