Man brutally hacks and leaves homeless woman severely wounded in Kottayam town attack.

In the heart of Kottayam town shortly after midnight on Saturday, a 40-year-old homeless woman named Bindu was brutally attacked, leaving her critically injured. The assailant, Babu, also known as Chundeli Babu, had a history of criminal activity and was recently released from prison. Allegedly intoxicated during the attack, Babu assaulted Bindu with a machete, inflicting severe wounds to her neck. She is currently fighting for her life at Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing scene: Babu’s rage seemed to stem from seeing Bindu near a differently-abled individual named Raju. Bindu often slept in front of shops and was targeted by Babu after he attacked Raju, who managed to fend off the assault and escape. Babu’s attack on Bindu was relentless, causing her to lay bleeding on the road for almost 15 minutes before being taken to the General Hospital by the police.

Despite his involvement in the crime, Babu continued his aggressive behavior, hurling abuses at the police and attempting to attack them even while Bindu was being transferred to the ambulance. Babu’s arrest was facilitated by an eyewitness identification. Police later retrieved the machete discarded by Babu, and Raju was also taken into custody based on Babu’s confession that he had also been involved in the attack.

Further investigation is pending as authorities review CCTV footage from the area to piece together the events leading up to this horrifying incident.