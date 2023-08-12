PM cares initiative assists more than 4,000 children affected by COVID-19

As of Friday’s report in the Lok Sabha, more than 4,000 youngsters who lost their parents during the COVID-19 pandemic are receiving assistance through the PMCARES initiative. Of these, 836 children belong to Maharashtra, making it the highest beneficiary state, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 441.

The remaining beneficiaries are distributed among other states: Madhya Pradesh (432), Tamil Nadu (394), Andhra Pradesh (351), Telangana (257), Karnataka (231), and Gujarat (223). According to the Ministry of Women and Child Development, approximately 2,305 of these children are currently residing in childcare institutions. Tamil Nadu holds the highest count in this category at 221, followed by Karnataka. This initiative aims to provide support to children adversely affected by the pandemic, acknowledging the significance of their well-being during these challenging times.