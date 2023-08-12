Report published by The Telegraph says that Michelle Obama might run for US President in 2024 elections

A few weeks ago, United States President Joe Biden launched his re-election campaign, emphasizing that the nation is facing a critical choice in the upcoming 2024 election.

However, the Democratic Party requires convincing that Biden is their strongest candidate. As discussions emerge regarding the right candidate for the country, a familiar and influential figure is being mentioned.

According to a report from The Telegraph published on Thursday (August 10), the former US First Lady, Michelle Obama, is being considered, and there are speculations that Biden might step aside.

Critics have pointed out concerns with Biden, notably the increasing frequency of his verbal slip-ups. In a recent incident, he mistakenly referred to the Grand Canyon as one of the “nine” wonders of the world, raising questions about his health and ability.

This incident occurred during a speech at the Red Butte Airfield in Arizona, close to the Grand Canyon, where he focused on his administration’s climate and conservation efforts.

The speculation about Michelle Obama’s potential candidacy remains uncertain, as she has previously denied any interest in seeking such a role in an interview.

In May, a Fox report mentioned former White House and Pentagon official Douglas MacKinnon’s perspective that if neither Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris were the chosen candidates, Democrats might consider a past superstar.

A Politico report this year also indicated that some “high-level Democrats” hold doubts about Biden’s re-election. The report suggests that these Democrats support Biden’s re-election not because they believe it is the best option for the country to have an 82-year-old begin a second term, but due to concerns about the potential alternative: the nomination of Kamala Harris and the possible re-election of Donald Trump.