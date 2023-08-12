UK committed funding to combat spread of Khalistani extremism

Britain has declared additional funding of GBP 95,000 (about Rs 1 crore) to address pro-Khalistani extremism, which has posed a threat to Indian missions and personnel in the UK. This announcement was made during the visit of Britain’s Security Minister Tom Tugendhat to India, aimed at strengthening security cooperation. Tugendhat’s meeting with India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar led to discussions about deepening collaboration to counter various forms of extremism. The newly allocated funds will help the British government better comprehend the risks associated with pro-Khalistani extremism. These efforts will complement the existing collaboration between the UK and India through the Joint Extremism Task Force. This step follows the earlier incident of vandalism by pro-Khalistani supporters at the Indian High Commission in London, prompting India’s forceful response. Both ministers highlighted the opportunity to enhance their partnership in the current global context.