VHP leader targeted and shot in Saharanpur, UP

A VHP leader was wounded in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, after unidentified attackers reportedly shot at him in the Gagalheri locality, as stated by the police on Saturday. The injured individual, Abhishek Pandit (28), serves as the co-secretary of the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) city chapter. The incident occurred late on Friday while Pandit was taking a stroll outside his residence. Vipin Tada, the Senior Superintendent of Police, mentioned that around 10.45 pm, Pandit was shot at as he walked near his home in the Shatrughan Colony. The victim sustained bullet injuries on his right hand and was subsequently hospitalized for treatment. A formal complaint has been lodged by Pandit, prompting an ongoing investigation into the matter. Authorities are looking into possible past disputes and local conflicts that may have led to the attack. As a precautionary measure, police personnel have been stationed outside the hospital.