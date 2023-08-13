AR Rahman shifts Chennai concert due to bad weather, new date awaited

Renowned music maestro AR Rahman has made the decision to reschedule his Saturday concert due to unfavorable weather conditions and continuous rainfall. The artist, who was initially scheduled to kick off his concert tour “Marakkuma Nenjam” at Adityaram Palace City, ECR, shared this update through his official social media platforms.

In his message, Rahman expressed his concern for the health and safety of his dedicated fans and friends. He explained that the decision to postpone the concert was taken after considering the adverse weather conditions and consulting with relevant authorities. The composer, who has won an Oscar, assured his supporters that a new date for the concert would be communicated in due course.

The concert tour “Marakkuma Nenjam,” which roughly translates to ‘will my heart be able to forget this’ in Tamil, holds special significance as it marks Rahman’s three decades as a music composer. The tour was set to commence in Chennai and subsequently visit various cities within India and abroad. Interestingly, the tour is also scheduled to make its debut in countries like France, Germany, and Switzerland, adding to the excitement surrounding Rahman’s musical celebration.