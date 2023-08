Jakarta: Indonesia based scheduled airline, Batik Air has started direct flight connecting Chennai and Medan, Indonesia. The flight also connects directly to Bali, Jakarta, Yogyakarta, Lombok, Labuan Bajo.

Batik Air  is a member of the Lion Air Group. The airline has deployed its Airbus 320-200 and Boeing 737-800NG aircraft for the service.