Bayern Munich secures Harry Kane with a four-year contract

England’s captain, Harry Kane, has completed a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, departing Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur on a four-year contract, as confirmed by the German club on Saturday. This transfer comes after extended negotiations between the two clubs and just ahead of Bayern’s Super Cup clash with RB Leipzig later the same day.

The 30-year-old striker’s contract extends until 2027, and though the exact transfer fee remains undisclosed, media outlets estimate it at approximately 100 million euros ($109 million). This figure would set a new Bundesliga record, surpassing the 80 million euros paid for Lucas Hernandez’s transfer from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen expressed enthusiasm for Kane’s arrival, stating, “The fans can look forward to Harry Kane and the new season. Harry was at the very top of our wish list.” Kane’s medical assessment took place on Friday, confirming his fitness for the move. His association with Tottenham spanned most of his career, with over 430 appearances, 280 goals, and a club-record performance.

Kane’s prolific scoring continued on the international stage, with 58 goals for England in 84 matches, solidifying his position as England’s all-time leading scorer. His sentiment on joining Bayern was captured in an interview, “I am happy to be here. I think Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in the world. I want to keep improving and pushing myself to be the very best.”

Notably, Kane’s arrival addresses Bayern’s search for a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who departed for Barcelona in 2022. This addition brings both experience and leadership, providing a solution to the club’s struggles in goal-scoring during the previous season. With Kane onboard, Bayern is set to launch their Bundesliga campaign against Werder Bremen in the upcoming week, aiming to reclaim their league title.

Beyond Bayern’s goals, Kane is also driven to achieve personal success. His transfer marks a pivotal move to contend for major trophies, a feat that eluded him during his tenure at Tottenham, especially given the club’s 15-year trophy drought. Spurs’ absence from European football this season prompted Kane to seek a new challenge with the German giants.