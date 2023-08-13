Calls for Dismissal of Police Involved in Tanur Custodial Death by Action Council

An action council, formed with the objective of seeking justice for Thamir Jifri, a victim of an alleged custodial death, has turned its attention towards the anti-narcotic wing operating under the Malappuram district police chief.

The council has unequivocally called for the removal of all police personnel implicated in this incident. With determination, the members are preparing to approach Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to formally present their demand.

The action council’s perspective sheds light on the events leading up to Jifri’s unfortunate demise. It alleges that members of the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) were under the influence of alcohol when they apprehended Jifri and a few others. The tragic outcome occurred on August 1.

Even more disturbing, the council claims that officers from the special action force subjected Jifri to severe mistreatment during his time in custody. They assert that this conduct is indicative of an attempt by the police to shield their colleagues and eliminate evidence.

“The police are attempting to shield their fellow officers by distorting the facts of the case and erasing any traces of evidence,” the council’s statement reads.

P M Rafeeq, the working chairman of the action council, adds, “During his press conference following the alleged custodial death, Malappuram district police chief S Sujith Das erroneously stated that Jifri had previous involvement in two narcotics-related cases. These misleading statements were an effort to divert attention and portray the incident as a narcotics case, thereby safeguarding the members of DANSAF. We demand a thorough investigation into this matter. The suspension of eight police personnel is insufficient; the police inspector in Tanur was also privy to the excessive actions taken. We insist on the suspension of this officer as well.”

Rafeeq continues, “Given that the police chief has faced accusations of manipulating drug cases in the past, we lack confidence in the impartiality of any inquiry while he remains at the helm of the Malappuram police. To ensure an unbiased investigation, we call for the suspension of Sujith Das.”

Yasar Ollakkal, the vice chairman of the council, further asserts, “The police chief’s history includes allegations of fabricating drug-related cases. As long as he continues to lead the Malappuram police force, we believe a fair investigation is improbable. Therefore, we demand the immediate suspension of Sujith Das. Additionally, we implore the state government to provide Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the family of the deceased.”