In an encounter on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Mahu village in Nuh, the Haryana Police disrupted the activities of a cow smuggling gang. The gang was caught transporting 21 cows from Ferozepur Jhirka in Nuh, Haryana, to Bharatpur in Rajasthan. Following a tip-off, Nuh police intercepted a truck on Friday night, which led to an exchange of fire between the police and the smugglers. One of the accused, Taufiq, sustained a knee injury and was taken to Mandikhera Hospital. As part of the Utawar area gang, the police quickly initiated legal proceedings and are presently conducting raids to apprehend the remaining individuals involved.

Nuh, which had been experiencing communal unrest recently, witnessed this operation at a sensitive time. Nuh’s Superintendent of Police, Narendra Bijrania, noted that the dismantling of the cattle smuggling syndicate was successful, although one perpetrator was injured in the process. The incident led to discussions about the perception of those who aim to safeguard cows being unfairly labeled as criminals, while the actual wrongdoers operate without facing consequences, according to a statement from a right-wing representative.