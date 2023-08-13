ED Sends Notice to KPCC Chief Sudhakaran for Monson Mavunkal Fraud

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a notice to K Sudhakaran, the president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), summoning him for questioning in connection with the fraud case involving Monson Mavunkal, who is accused of dealing in fake antiques. Sudhakaran has been instructed to appear at the ED’s Kochi office on August 18.

Additionally, the central agency has scheduled the summoning of Inspector General of Police G Lakshman on August 14 and former Director General of Police S Surendran on August 16.

Earlier, the police’s crime branch had arrested both K Sudhakaran and S Surendran in relation to the case. They were later released on bail after some complainants alleged that they had handed money over to Monson Mavunkal in Sudhakaran’s presence.

The situation escalated into a political controversy as images of Sudhakaran alongside Mavunkal emerged. Sudhakaran clarified that he had visited Mavunkal’s residence for treatment, as Mavunkal presented himself as a trained cosmetologist.

IG Lakshman is under scrutiny for alleged attempts to obstruct the cheating case. He had been suspended from his role on November 10, 2021, after the Crime Branch discovered his close association with Monson Mavunkal even after the fraudulent activities came to light.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch has registered a case against former DIG Surendran after tracing a significant sum of money transferred from Monson’s account to his wife’s bank account.

Monson Mavunkal faces charges of swindling up to Rs 10 crore from multiple individuals. He is accused of providing false information about himself and his business to various people and collecting money from them.

The involvement of VIPs such as politicians and police officials in the matter has raised concerns. Their photographs alongside Mavunkal circulated on social media platforms, leading to further scrutiny.

Mavunkal, hailing from Cherthala, claims ownership of rare and historic antiques. He was arrested by the crime branch in September 2021.