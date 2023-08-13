Enhanced Jammu security for peaceful Independence Day celebrations

In preparation for Independence Day, authorities have enhanced security measures in Jammu, particularly along the borders with Pakistan, to prevent any disturbances. Extensive ‘tiranga’ rallies are taking place in the region in the lead-up to the upcoming celebrations on Tuesday.

Both the army and Border Security Force have increased their surveillance along the 225-km Line of Control (LoC) and the 192-km International Border (IB). Security arrangements have been intensified through area domination and thorough checks in the hinterland.

To ensure safety, the police have issued a security advisory in the border district of Rajouri, urging citizens to cooperate during security checks and to promptly report any suspicious activities or objects to security agencies.

Recently, Additional Director General of Police for the Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, conducted a joint meeting of multiple security agencies. He emphasized the need for heightened alertness and “offensive operations” to counter potential terror threats. He also highlighted the importance of strengthening the border security grid, implementing anti-drone measures, setting up joint checking points at vulnerable spots, and securing inter-district boundaries.

Significant security measures were observed at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu city, where the main Independence Day event is scheduled. The venue was practically sealed off with additional police and paramilitary personnel deployed. Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, inspected the venue ahead of the full-dress rehearsal.

In the Jammu division, extensive public engagement has been seen in various activities as part of the nationwide ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign, which was launched as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.’ The celebrations include ‘tiranga’ rallies in all ten districts, the installation of martyrs’ statues, the creation of Amrit Vatikas, and tree plantation drives.