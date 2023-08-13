Honda launches 2023 CD110 Dream Deluxe: Price, features

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler brand in the country, Honda 2-Wheelers India has launched the 2023 CD110 Dream Deluxe. The bike is offered at a starting price of Rs 73,400 (ex-showroom Delhi) in the country. It gets Honda’s special 10-year warranty package which includes 3 years as standard and extendable further up to 7 years as an option.

The bike comes with several advanced features such as Chrome muffler cover, 5-spoke silver alloy wheels, Combi-Brake System (CBS) with equalizer, Engine Start/Stop switch and Side Stand Engine Inhibitor. It has a single seat which measures 720 mm in length. The company has equipped the 2023 CD110 Dream Deluxe with a 4Ah MF battery and Viscous Paper Filter.

The motorcycle is powered by a OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine with Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) and ACG Starter Motor. It generates top power of 8.7 bhp at 7,500 rpm and peak torque of 9.30 Nm at 5,550 rpm while mated to a 4-speed gearbox.