Increased security in Manipur before Independence Day celebrations

Security measures have been heightened in Manipur as banned organizations from the Imphal valley area have called for a strike on Independence Day, leading to increased security arrangements, including search operations in vulnerable districts. Arms and ammunition were discovered during these searches, conducted by security forces. Preparations for Independence Day celebrations are ongoing, with rehearsals involving BSF, police, Assam Rifles personnel, and students practicing for the march past on August 15.

Rehearsals for the celebrations took place at Peace Ground in Churachandpur district, involving 21 parade contingents. In Imphal, temporary gates and hoardings are being set up for the occasion. Various outlawed groups, including Corcom, United National Liberation Front (UNLF), People’s Liberation Army (PLA), and PREPAK, have called for a general strike on Independence Day.

Search operations conducted by state police and central security forces in districts like Imphal-West, Imphal-East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Churachandpur resulted in the recovery of arms, ammunition, and explosives. Notably, ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur in May due to protests against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The clashes resulted in numerous casualties and injuries, impacting both the Meitei population in the Imphal Valley and the tribal communities residing in the hill districts.