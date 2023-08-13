IndiGo launches new domestic flight service

Mumbai: Leading air carrier in the country, IndiGo announced new flight service. The air carrier started flight service connecting Lucknow and Varanasi.

IndiGo will be operate three flights a week — Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The flight will take off from Lucknow at 02:20 PM and touch down at Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at 03:30 PM. On return, the journey from Varanasi to Lucknow will be from 4:05 PM till 5 PM.

Meanwhile, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent company of IndiGo became India’s first aviation company to surpass a market capitalization of Rs 1 trillion.