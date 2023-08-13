Manoj Bajpayee to lead and produce action-drama ‘Bhaiyaaji’ movie

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is set to star in and produce the action-drama film “Bhaiyaaji.” This movie marks the second collaboration between Manoj Bajpayee, director Apoorv Singh Karki, and producer Vinod Bhanushali, following their well-received digital release “Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.” “Bhaiyaaji” will delve into themes of family loyalty and seeking revenge for personal wrongs, according to the filmmakers. The script, written by Deepak Kingrani, will revive the dialogue style reminiscent of ’70s and ’80s Hindi cinema.

Expressing his excitement, Bajpayee mentioned that he is thrilled to enter the intense world of “Bhaiyaaji.” He looks forward to bringing to life a raw and intense character within this mainstream entertainer. He decided to collaborate with director Apoorv Singh Karki, who previously directed “Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai,” and become a producer on this project.

Karki is eager to begin work on “Bhaiyaaji,” highlighting its stark departure from his last release. The film aims to portray the raw essence of characters amidst an intense revenge-driven plot, showcasing the power of family bonds. The director was drawn to this project as a way to explore a different cinematic style.

The shooting for “Bhaiyaaji” will commence in mid-September, spanning a 45-day schedule across Uttar Pradesh. Producer Vinod Bhanushali praised Manoj Bajpayee’s dedication and described the collaboration as not just that of a director and actor, but also a producer and actor. The film’s co-producer, Samiksha Oswal, characterized “Bhaiyaaji” as a blend of emotions, action, and drama.

“Bhaiyaaji” is set to be produced by a team including Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar.