RaGa on Wayanad ‘Homecoming’: Politics of Separation to Fortify Relationships

Rahul Gandhi’s return to his Lok Sabha constituency, Wayanad, was met with an enthusiastic reception on Saturday. This marked his comeback as a Member of Parliament after a 137-day hiatus, caused by his disqualification due to the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case.

Addressing a sizable crowd in Kalpetta, Rahul emphasized the themes of ‘love’ and ‘family’, referring to the locals as ‘brothers and sisters’. He expressed that being back in Wayanad felt like a homecoming.

Taking a critical stance, Rahul criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the RSS, and BJP, accusing them of contributing to the turmoil in Manipur. He compared their actions to “throwing kerosene through Manipur and setting it ablaze,” alluding to the ongoing violence in the state.

Rahul connected emotionally with his audience, highlighting how the ruling regime doesn’t comprehend the importance of family and relationships. He pointed out their tendency to destroy families, spread hate, and create divisions among people. He offered the example of the Kukis and Meiteis, opposing ethnic groups in Manipur, and asserted that separating them would only strengthen their bonds.

He asserted, “We will bring Manipur back together, we will bring love back to Manipur, we will bring mutual respect back to Manipur.”

Reflecting on his disqualification as an MP, Rahul stated that the BJP and RSS fail to grasp the essence of family. He argued that their attempts to create divisions only result in stronger connections, using his own relationship with Wayanad as an example. He praised the community for their protection, affection, and respect.

During his address, Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to the late Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. As part of the program, he handed over keys to nine houses constructed by the party under the Kaithangu project in the district. Kalpetta MLA T Siddique extended a warm welcome to the gathering.