Year-old Facebook post triggered quarrel after gang of nine attacked two men in Tamil Nadu

In a horrific incident, a gang of nine persons broke the windscreen of a school bus carrying children in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, while attacking two people in plain sight while brandishing sickles. After the attack, the attackers left the area.

As soon as they learned about the assault, the police arrived on the scene and took Suresh Kumar and Mitran to a nearby hospital. The volume of traffic returned to normal.

Police arrested five of the nine accused and charged them with rioting, attempted murder, and criminal intimidation.

Paranthaman, Pura Manikandan, Abbas, Nepolean, Rajadurai, Velmurugan, Manikandan, Mohan Kumar, and Udhaya were named as the accused. The other eight members of the group fled, leaving just Paranthaman, Nepolean, Velmurugan, Manikandan, and Mohan Kumar in captivity.

A year ago, Suresh Kumar and Pura Manikandan got into a fight over a Facebook post, which was the beginning of everything.

It turned into hostility, which finally led to the vicious attack that happened on Saturday. At Suresh’s house, the group allegedly used an onion bomb as well.

The attackers harmed a school bus carrying children while it was being driven away from the scene.