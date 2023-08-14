Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian, Bangladeshi expats win Dh100,000 each

Abu Dhabi: Indian expats from Dubai, Qatar, and a Bangladeshi national residing in Sharjah won Dh100,000 cash prize in the weekly e-draw held by Big Ticket in Abu Dhabi. Mohammad Hasan Tarek, Bangladeshi living in Sharjah, Nabil Binu, an Indian expat based in Qatar, Aneesh Kumar, a Keralite based in Dubai and Charan Deep Singh in India are the winners.

Throughout this month, Big Ticket will be giving away Dh100,000 to four customers every week. Those who purchase raffle tickets during August are automatically entered into one of the weekly electronic draws that will see four winners walk away with Dh100,000 each, every week.

Anyone who purchases tickets by August 31, will stand the chance to win a Dh20 million grand prize or the other nine cash prizes on September 3. Tickets can be bought online at www.bigticket.ae or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.