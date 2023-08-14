Celebrate Independence Day with Simple Tricolour Food Suggestions

Looking to add vibrant colors to your August 15 Independence Day celebration, but short on time for intricate decorations and cooking? Consider these easy tricolour food ideas that require minimal effort yet deliver a patriotic touch to your table. Notably, many of these options are both visually appealing and nutritious.

First up, the Tricolour Salad: A combination of carrots, radishes or cauliflower, and green vegetables offers a patriotic palette that’s not only aesthetically pleasing but also packed with essential nutrients. While artistic veggie chopping can elevate its presentation, even simple assembly turns this salad into a visually striking addition to your spread.

Next, the Tricolour Sandwich: Combine chopped carrots, green capsicum, and mashed paneer between slices of bread to create layers mirroring the tricolour. This sandwich effortlessly incorporates the patriotic spirit into a delightful handheld treat.

For a sweet twist, indulge in the Ice-Creamy Tricolour: Arrange orange, vanilla, and mint ice cream in succession to craft an appetizing dessert that echoes the hues of the Indian flag. This hassle-free creation promises a delicious and cool finale to your Independence Day feast.

For those seeking a heartier option, explore the Nutritious Tricolour Puttu: If you possess a chiratta puttu maker, assembling this dish becomes a breeze. Layer grated carrots, rice powder, and steamed green gram within the puttu maker to yield a nutritious tricolour delicacy. No additional curries are required to savor this satisfying offering.

Lastly, savor the Idli with Tricolour Chutney: If cooking idli seems daunting, consider ordering from local eateries, often accompanied by white coconut, green mint, and orange tomato chutneys. Serve these chutneys in white bowls to create a visually appealing and appetizing Independence Day breakfast.

Remember, these simple tricolour food ideas allow you to celebrate with flair without sacrificing valuable time and effort.