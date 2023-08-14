Emirates Draw: 10,559 participants share Dh690,342

Dubai: 10,559 participants shared Dh690,342 in cash prizes in the latest Emirates Draw. Khalid Ali Jaffar Hassan, an Emirati Operational Manager won Dh25,000 in the FAST5 Raffle. Filipino expat Seferino JR Cabrera Pestano and Jordanian expat Nour Mohammad Ahmad Al Hadid won Dh25,000 win in the EASY6 draw. Pakistani expat Talal Tariq Khalil have won Dh10,000 each in the MEGA7 Raffle.

Entrants can participate in the FAST5 draw by purchasing a Dh25 ticket. After registering online or the app, participants select their preferred five-digit numbers from a pool of only 42 balls or opt for the system to choose their numbers randomly via the ‘Quick-Pick’ button. Participants have the option to choose the current draw or opt for ‘Multiple Upcoming Draws,’ allowing them to select up to five consecutive weeks in advance.

Participants not only compete for the impressive grand prize of Dh25,000 every month for the next 25 years, but three participants can also win substantial amounts of Dh75,000, Dh50,000, and Dh25,000 each in the raffle draw.