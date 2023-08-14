Forex Market: Indian rupee falls to 10-month low against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee fell to 10-month low against the US dollar in the forex market. The Indian currency on Monday opened below the 83-mark against the US dollar. This is the lowest level for the Indian currency since October 2022.

At the Interbank foreign exchange the Indian currency opened at 83.01 a dollar. On Friday, the Indian rupee ended at 82.85 against the US dollar.

The US dollar index, which measures the strength of the American currency against a basket of six other currencies, has increased to 103-level. The US 10-year bond yields rose to 4.18%. On Friday, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Indian shares worth Rs 3,073.28 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased Indian shares worth Rs 500.35 crore.