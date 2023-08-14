Tasty easy bread Pizza Recipe

Here’s a simple bread pizza recipe:

Ingredients:

– Slices of bread

– Pizza sauce or marinara sauce

– Grated mozzarella cheese

– Toppings of your choice (e.g., sliced tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, olives, mushrooms, etc.)

– Dried oregano

– Dried basil

– Red chili flakes (optional)

– Olive oil

– Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C).

2. Place the bread slices on a baking tray lined with parchment paper.

3. Spread a thin layer of pizza sauce or marinara sauce on each bread slice.

4. Sprinkle a generous amount of grated mozzarella cheese over the sauce.

5. Add your desired toppings, such as sliced tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, olives, or mushrooms.

6. Season with dried oregano, dried basil, and a pinch of red chili flakes for some extra flavor if you like it spicy.

7. Drizzle a little olive oil over the toppings.

8. Sprinkle a pinch of salt and pepper to taste.

9. Place the baking tray in the preheated oven and bake for about 10-12 minutes or until the cheese is melted and bubbly, and the edges of the bread are crispy.

10. Once done, remove the bread pizzas from the oven and let them cool slightly before serving.

11. Cut the bread pizzas into slices and enjoy them as a delicious and quick snack or appetizer.