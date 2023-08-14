Health department of the UK to sell cigarette packs that will include cards encouraging smokers to quit smoking

The UK’s health department has announced new measures for cigarette packs, which will include informational cards designed to motivate smokers to quit the habit. In a directive published on Monday (August 14), the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) stated that it will seek public input as part of a new consultation on adding these pack inserts to tobacco products.

These inserts will feature positive messages aimed at encouraging individuals to quit smoking and will provide information on where to seek advice and support. The government believes that implementing these inserts in all tobacco products in the UK could result in an additional 30,000 smokers giving up smoking.

The messages on the inserts will outline the health benefits of quitting, including improvements in breathing within a short period and a 50% reduction in the risk of heart attack within a year. Additionally, the inserts will show smokers the significant amount of money they could save by quitting, with the average person potentially saving over £2,000 (approximately $2,500) per year.

Steve Barclay, the health and social care secretary, emphasized the impact of smoking on the NHS, the economy, and individuals. Smoking is directly linked to various health issues, such as cancer and cardiovascular disease, causing significant costs to both the economy and the healthcare system.

The report highlights that smoking remains the leading preventable cause of illness and mortality in the UK, contributing to nearly 4% of all annual hospital admissions, equivalent to nearly 450,000 admissions. Tobacco-related problems incur an estimated cost of £21 billion (approximately $26.63 billion) per year to taxpayers, including over £2 billion (around $2.54 billion) in expenses to the NHS.

Deborah Arnott, chief executive of Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), emphasized the addictive nature of smoking and the importance of continued efforts to encourage smokers to quit. She expressed that pack inserts can provide valuable information to support quitting, contributing not only to the Smokefree 2030 goal but also to the Major Conditions Strategy, as smoking is a major contributor to various serious health conditions.