IED found in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir

On the day prior to Independence Day, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir discovered and successfully neutralized an improvised explosive device (IED) in Baramulla district. The detection and disposal operation was carried out by a joint patrolling team of the army and police. The IED was located inside a bag near a college in the Kanispora area of the district during the afternoon.

Following the discovery, a bomb disposal squad was called to the scene to handle the situation. They safely destroyed the IED without causing any harm. In a separate incident, a suspicious bag was also found alongside a road in Heeri, Kupwara district, located in northern Kashmir. Officials revealed that the bag contained an explosive shell, which was subsequently disarmed and eliminated by the bomb disposal squad.