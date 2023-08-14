Kozhikode airport to be privatised in two years: Union Minister informs Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh told the Rajya Sabha that the Kozhikode International Airport will be privatised along with other airports, as decided earlier, and no directive has been issued over privatisation of Kannur airport as of now.

The Kerala government has 39.23% stake in the Kannur airport. Whereas, central-state public sector undertakings, individuals, banks and cooperatives hold a total of 35.33% stake. The Kannur International Airport Limited (KIAL) has not decided or held talks over opting for further privatisation in the airport, Singh said.

He further added that the Kozhikode airport will be privatised along with Bhubaneswar, Varanasi, Amritsar, Tiruchirappalli, Indore, Raipur, Coimbatore, Nagpur, Patna, Mathura, Surat, Ranchi, Jodhpur, Chennai, Vijayawada, Vadodara, Bhopal, Tirupati, Hubli, Imphal, Agartala, Udaipur, Dehradun and Rajahmundry airports within 2025.