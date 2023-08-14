‘Rajinikanth receives blessings at Badrinath temple after triumphant ‘Jailer’ release’

Celebrating the soaring success of his recent film ‘Jailer’, the iconic Rajinikanth embarked on a special journey to the revered Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand. Surpassing an impressive Rs 200 crore at the box office, the film’s triumph was reason enough for this pilgrimage. In a widely circulated video on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the cherished Tamil superstar exudes warmth as he interacts with devotees, fans, police personnel, and pandits. Notably, his attire of choice—a simple blue sweater—echoes his innate humility.

Within the temple’s confines, Rajinikanth spent over half an hour, partaking in the Vishnu Sahastranam ritual. His deep spiritual inclination is well-documented, as he frequently graces prominent temples across India, from Somnath to Badrinath and Brihadesvara.

Fans, priests, and policemen were equally touched and honored by their encounter with the superstar. Rajinikanth, in turn, engaged with them amicably, extending his ‘namaskaram’ to the pandits. After his prayers within the temple, he received a garland of tulsi leaves and prasad from the priests, a gesture he accepted with utmost humility. Subsequently, he joined the evening rituals and sought blessings from the temple’s head priest.