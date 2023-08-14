Scientists in Japan are working to realise the dream of potential tooth re-growth treatment

Japanese scientists are striving to revolutionize the dental care industry by developing a potential treatment for tooth re-growth, a dream scenario for dentists. Clinical trials for this innovative treatment are scheduled to commence in July 2024, with therapeutic drugs potentially hitting the market as early as 2030, thanks to decades of dedicated research in this field.

The trials will be conducted by a team at the Medical Research Institute at Kitano Hospital in Japan. Initially, the focus will be on children with anodontia, a rare genetic condition that hinders the growth of teeth in infants. Subsequent stages of the research will target adults facing similar dental challenges, as well as those with common issues like gum disease or abnormal tooth growth.

Katsu Takahashi, the head of the dentistry and oral surgery department at Kitano Hospital, shared his enthusiasm for this groundbreaking endeavor, stating that growing new teeth has been a dream for dentists, and he has been working towards this goal since his days as a graduate student.

The initial breakthrough came with the identification of a specific gene called USAG-1, which was linked to limitations in tooth growth in mice. Further experiments focused on blocking the expression of this gene, leading to the discovery of an antibody that safely inhibited a portion of USAG-1’s activity in mice. This resulted in tooth growth without significant adverse effects.

The pivotal next step involves determining whether these promising outcomes in mice can be replicated in humans. There is even potential for the new drug to stimulate the development of a third set of teeth in humans, following baby teeth and mature adult teeth.

The unique aspect of this approach, as highlighted by the researchers in their recent scientific assessment, is that tooth growth is naturally triggered through a process known as bone morphogenetic protein (BMP) signaling. This natural process eliminates the need for complex stem cell manipulation.

The research team also anticipates that advancements in scanning technology, such as mass spectrometry, could aid in identifying biomarkers that indicate individuals who would benefit most from this innovative treatment.

The researchers have expressed optimism about the potential of the anti-USAG-1 antibody treatment, seeing it as a breakthrough for addressing tooth anomalies in humans, a significant advancement with far-reaching implications for dental care.